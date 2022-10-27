Timothy Goyder Purchases 38,652 Shares of Minerals 260 Limited (ASX:MI6) Stock

Minerals 260 Limited (ASX:MI6 – Get Rating) insider Timothy Goyder acquired 38,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.30 ($0.21) per share, for a total transaction of A$11,750.21 ($8,216.93).

Timothy Goyder also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 19th, Timothy Goyder acquired 19,303 shares of Minerals 260 stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.30 ($0.21) per share, for a total transaction of A$5,868.11 ($4,103.57).

Minerals 260 Stock Performance

About Minerals 260

Minerals 260 Limited operates as a mineral exploration company in Australia. The company intends to hold a 100% interest in the Moora gold-nickel-copper-PGE project; an option to earn a 51% interest in the Koojan gold-nickel-copper-PGE project; and interest in the Dingo Rocks project and tenement applications at Yalwest.

