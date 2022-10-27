Timothy J. Storms Acquires 4,400 Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Stock

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) insider Timothy J. Storms bought 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.21 per share, for a total transaction of $251,724.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 15,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $914,959.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Texas Capital Bancshares Stock Performance
Shares of TCBI opened at $59.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.79 and a 1 year high of $71.60.
Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.32). Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 6.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Texas Capital Bancshares
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 60.1% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 10.0% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,172 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 35.6% in the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 425,315 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,106,000 after purchasing an additional 111,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 138.2% in the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 23,500 shares in the last quarter. 99.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile
Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Texas Capital Bancshares (TCBI)
- 3 Roughed-Up Dividend Aristocrats with Good Long-Term Prospects
- Sell-Siders See Value in Highly Valued Chipotle Stock
- Strong Fundamentals Make Bristol Myers Squibb Stock a Real Value
- General Electric May be a Buy in the Right Portfolio
- Will Livestream Auctions be the Gamechanger for eBay?
Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.