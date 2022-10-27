TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Shares Acquired by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 127.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 70 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in TransDigm Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,602,332 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,650,144,000 after purchasing an additional 117,137 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in TransDigm Group by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,336,367 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,825,316,000 after purchasing an additional 107,621 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in TransDigm Group by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,084,248 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,009,510,000 after purchasing an additional 156,434 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in TransDigm Group by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 390,524 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $254,443,000 after purchasing an additional 40,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in TransDigm Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 313,946 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $204,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.07, for a total value of $6,072,805.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,378,852.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.07, for a total value of $6,072,805.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,378,852.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 35,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $661.68, for a total value of $23,489,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 62,978 shares of company stock valued at $39,418,311. Corporate insiders own 8.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TDG opened at $554.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.43. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $499.63 and a 1-year high of $686.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $574.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $583.44.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The aerospace company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 15.56%. TransDigm Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 14.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $18.50 per share. This represents a $74.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th.

A number of analysts recently commented on TDG shares. Cfra lifted their price objective on TransDigm Group to $680.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on TransDigm Group from $620.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on TransDigm Group in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $661.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna lifted their price target on TransDigm Group from $629.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on TransDigm Group from $629.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TransDigm Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $710.58.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

