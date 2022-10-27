Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Buys 7,881 Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,881 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $3,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 117.6% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 436.9% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WAL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $108.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.71.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Price Performance

Shares of WAL stock opened at $65.86 on Thursday. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $54.86 and a 12-month high of $124.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.41 and a 200-day moving average of $74.62.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.61 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $663.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.13 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 37.86% and a return on equity of 21.55%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Donald D. Snyder sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.36, for a total value of $352,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 94,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,393,971.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses on delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.