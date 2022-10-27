Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $3.28 Million Holdings in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,108 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $3,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Webster Financial by 0.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,346,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Webster Financial by 55.5% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Webster Financial by 1.7% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 16,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Webster Financial by 1.1% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Webster Financial by 7.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. 85.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Luis Massiani sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.35, for a total value of $947,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 132,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,293,288.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WBS stock opened at $52.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Webster Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $40.72 and a 12 month high of $65.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.09.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.06. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 23.15%. The company had revenue of $664.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $640.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 112.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WBS shares. TheStreet raised shares of Webster Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Compass Point cut their price objective on shares of Webster Financial to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $61.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $73.00 to $57.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.86.

Webster Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

