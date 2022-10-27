Truist Financial Lowers Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Price Target to $55.00

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Truist Financial from $80.00 to $55.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on THC. Credit Suisse Group set a $104.00 price target on Tenet Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $79.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $108.00 to $93.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Stephens upped their target price on Tenet Healthcare to $73.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tenet Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $77.81.
Tenet Healthcare Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE THC opened at $42.53 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.97. Tenet Healthcare has a 12 month low of $36.69 and a 12 month high of $92.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.91 and a 200-day moving average of $62.04. The company has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.37.
Tenet Healthcare declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, October 20th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 22.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director J Robert Kerrey sold 36,766 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total value of $2,410,378.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,199,196.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Tenet Healthcare
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of THC. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $623,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 883.6% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter valued at $268,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter valued at $543,000. 97.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Tenet Healthcare
Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.
