UBS Group Reiterates €121.00 Price Target for Symrise (FRA:SY1)

UBS Group set a €121.00 ($123.47) target price on Symrise (FRA:SY1 – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €125.00 ($127.55) price target on Symrise in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Berenberg Bank set a €116.00 ($118.37) target price on shares of Symrise in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays set a €115.00 ($117.35) price target on shares of Symrise in a report on Monday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €125.00 ($127.55) price target on shares of Symrise in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €116.00 ($118.37) price objective on Symrise in a research report on Wednesday.

Symrise Price Performance

Shares of SY1 opened at €106.25 ($108.42) on Wednesday. Symrise has a 52-week low of €56.96 ($58.12) and a 52-week high of €73.48 ($74.98). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €102.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is €104.98.

Symrise Company Profile

Symrise AG supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through two segments, Taste, Nutrition & Health, and Scent & Care. The Taste, Nutrition & Health segment provides functional ingredients and flavor solutions used in the production of food and beverages; savory flavors; natural and sustainable ingredients for food and beverage manufacturers, baby food, and dietary supplements; product solutions and services for pet food manufacturers; sustainable ingredients and services for aqua feed manufacturers to develop solutions for fish and shrimp farms; and probiotics for food supplements and functional foods.

