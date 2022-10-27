UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Shares Purchased by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) by 38.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 561 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $48,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of UMB Financial during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 10.5% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UMB Financial during the second quarter worth about $318,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 5.3% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 76,529 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,436,000 after purchasing an additional 3,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 8.5% during the first quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 4,805 shares of the bank’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

UMB Financial Stock Down 10.3 %

Shares of UMB Financial stock opened at $80.16 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.87. UMB Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $78.07 and a fifty-two week high of $112.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $89.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UMB Financial ( NASDAQ:UMBF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $407.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.13 million. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 28.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that UMB Financial Co. will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UMBF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on UMB Financial from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on UMB Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on UMB Financial to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th.

Insider Activity at UMB Financial

In other news, insider Robert Brian Beaird sold 299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.68, for a total transaction of $27,113.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $504,996.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Robert Brian Beaird sold 299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.68, for a total transaction of $27,113.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $504,996.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 17,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.52, for a total value of $1,706,760.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,938,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,943,188.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,965 shares of company stock valued at $2,064,799 over the last three months. 9.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About UMB Financial

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, accounts receivable financing, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

