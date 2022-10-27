uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Shares Purchased by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating) by 91.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 13,100 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in uniQure were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QURE. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in uniQure in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in uniQure by 152.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,038 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in uniQure in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in uniQure in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in uniQure by 60.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 86.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get uniQure alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 2,306 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.65, for a total transaction of $43,006.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 92,890 shares in the company, valued at $1,732,398.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

uniQure Stock Performance

Shares of uniQure stock opened at $18.91 on Thursday. uniQure has a one year low of $12.52 and a one year high of $36.55. The company has a current ratio of 10.84, a quick ratio of 10.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.53.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.12. uniQure had a negative return on equity of 20.56% and a negative net margin of 184.06%. The firm had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.66 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that uniQure will post -3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on QURE shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on uniQure in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded uniQure from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Chardan Capital decreased their target price on uniQure from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on uniQure from $34.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.38.

About uniQure

(Get Rating)

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other devastating diseases. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also engages in developing AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-210, a product candidate for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; AMT-260 for temporal lobe epilepsy; AMT-240, a preclinical product candidate for the treatment of autosomal dominant Alzheimer's disease; and AMT-161 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QURE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for uniQure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for uniQure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.