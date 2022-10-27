United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Given New $165.00 Price Target at Susquehanna

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Susquehanna from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $148.00 to $100.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $221.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $223.00 to $207.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $201.19.

Shares of UPS stock opened at $168.99 on Wednesday. United Parcel Service has a 12-month low of $154.87 and a 12-month high of $233.72. The company has a market capitalization of $146.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $179.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 76.43%. The company had revenue of $24.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.65%.

In other news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total value of $4,357,494.57. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,980,885.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total value of $4,516,881.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total transaction of $4,357,494.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,980,885.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.1% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.5% in the first quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,674 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 21.6% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 114,573 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,571,000 after purchasing an additional 20,342 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

