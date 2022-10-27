United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Given New $207.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $223.00 to $207.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service to $207.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $198.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $201.19.

United Parcel Service stock opened at $168.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $146.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.11. United Parcel Service has a 1 year low of $154.87 and a 1 year high of $233.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $179.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.65.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $24.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.34 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 76.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that United Parcel Service will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.65%.

In other United Parcel Service news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total transaction of $4,516,881.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other United Parcel Service news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total transaction of $4,516,881.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total transaction of $4,357,494.57. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,980,885.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.0% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 9,262 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 25.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 16,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after buying an additional 3,290 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the second quarter valued at about $960,000. MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at about $349,000. Finally, Guardian Capital Advisors LP raised its position in United Parcel Service by 2.6% in the first quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 7,475 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

