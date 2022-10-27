United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Price Target Cut to $190.00

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Argus from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $232.00 to $187.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $221.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $201.19.

United Parcel Service Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $168.99 on Wednesday. United Parcel Service has a 52 week low of $154.87 and a 52 week high of $233.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $146.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $179.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.65.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 76.43%. The firm had revenue of $24.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that United Parcel Service will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.65%.

Insider Transactions at United Parcel Service

In other news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total transaction of $4,357,494.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,980,885.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total transaction of $4,516,881.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total transaction of $4,357,494.57. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,591 shares in the company, valued at $20,980,885.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Parcel Service

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 266,398 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,032,000 after buying an additional 41,104 shares during the period. Blue Barn Wealth LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 14,498 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,355 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 2,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. 59.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

