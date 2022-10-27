United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Price Target Increased to $204.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Credit Suisse Group from $198.00 to $204.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $227.00 target price (down from $255.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $148.00 to $100.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $221.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $270.00 to $223.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $201.19.

United Parcel Service Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $168.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $146.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.65. United Parcel Service has a 1 year low of $154.87 and a 1 year high of $233.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $24.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.34 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 76.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.71 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.65%.

Insider Activity at United Parcel Service

In related news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total transaction of $4,357,494.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,591 shares in the company, valued at $20,980,885.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other United Parcel Service news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total value of $4,357,494.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,980,885.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total transaction of $4,516,881.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 18.2% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 266,398 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,032,000 after purchasing an additional 41,104 shares in the last quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 21.0% during the third quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 6.8% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 14,498 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,343,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.3% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,355 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.8% during the third quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 2,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

