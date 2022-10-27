United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Price Target Lowered to $205.00 at Citigroup

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Citigroup from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $221.00 to $182.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $198.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $227.00 to $207.00 in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $201.19.

United Parcel Service Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of UPS stock opened at $168.99 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.11. United Parcel Service has a fifty-two week low of $154.87 and a fifty-two week high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $24.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.34 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 76.43% and a net margin of 10.92%. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 47.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total transaction of $4,516,881.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other United Parcel Service news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total transaction of $4,357,494.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,980,885.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total value of $4,516,881.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Parcel Service

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,251,167 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,993,765,000 after acquiring an additional 679,553 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,873,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,553,650,000 after buying an additional 1,781,756 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,330,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,703,145,000 after buying an additional 56,838 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 15.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,010,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,717,975,000 after buying an additional 1,085,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 27.0% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,412,452 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,170,529,000 after buying an additional 1,362,612 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

