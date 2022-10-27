United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) PT Lowered to $187.00

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Cowen from $232.00 to $187.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on UPS. Citigroup lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $198.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $201.19.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

United Parcel Service stock opened at $168.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $179.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.65. United Parcel Service has a 52-week low of $154.87 and a 52-week high of $233.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.11.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 76.43% and a net margin of 10.92%. The firm had revenue of $24.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.65%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total transaction of $4,357,494.57. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,980,885.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total transaction of $4,357,494.57. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,980,885.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total value of $4,516,881.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Parcel Service

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

See Also

