US Bancorp DE Acquires 1,669 Shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,642 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,669 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $2,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CYBR. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 3,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 77.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 163 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Institutional investors own 88.36% of the company’s stock.

CYBR opened at $151.79 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $148.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.26 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.81. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a one year low of $100.35 and a one year high of $201.68.

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by $0.07. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 22.37% and a negative return on equity of 15.42%. The company had revenue of $142.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.45) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on CYBR shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Friday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Friday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $187.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.90.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

