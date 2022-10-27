US Bancorp DE Acquires 5,492 Shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)

US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 54,626 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,492 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations were worth $1,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 45.4% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 129,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,632,000 after purchasing an additional 40,482 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 3.8% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations in the second quarter valued at about $122,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations in the second quarter valued at about $902,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 242.4% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 576,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,613,000 after acquiring an additional 408,417 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Hilton Grand Vacations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Hilton Grand Vacations from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.25.

Hilton Grand Vacations Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:HGV opened at $38.02 on Thursday. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.12 and a 1-year high of $56.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 1.96.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.21). Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The company had revenue of $948.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $951.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 183.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

About Hilton Grand Vacations



Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals and vacation ownership interests; manages resorts and clubs; operates points-based vacation clubs and resort amenities; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

