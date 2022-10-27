US Bancorp DE Boosts Holdings in ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT)

US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT – Get Rating) by 205.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,841 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in ArcelorMittal were worth $1,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in ArcelorMittal by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in ArcelorMittal by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in ArcelorMittal by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in ArcelorMittal by 166.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seascape Capital Management increased its stake in ArcelorMittal by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 21,251 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.00% of the company’s stock.
MT stock opened at $23.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $21.83 billion, a PE ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.09 and its 200 day moving average is $25.34. ArcelorMittal S.A. has a one year low of $19.25 and a one year high of $37.87.
MT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of ArcelorMittal from €37.00 ($37.76) to €33.00 ($33.67) in a research note on Monday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal from €31.00 ($31.63) to €23.50 ($23.98) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. UBS Group lowered shares of ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.70 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.38.
ArcelorMittal SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated steel and mining companies in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. Its principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, including slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, which includes blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.
