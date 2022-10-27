US Bancorp DE Buys 510 Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $1,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 128.1% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 111.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortune Brands Home & Security alerts:

Fortune Brands Home & Security Stock Down 0.4 %

FBHS opened at $58.61 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a one year low of $52.95 and a one year high of $109.23.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Dividend Announcement

Fortune Brands Home & Security ( NYSE:FBHS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.09. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 26.19%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FBHS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $134.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $89.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortune Brands Home & Security has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director A D. David Mackay sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $360,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.