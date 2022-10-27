US Bancorp DE Decreases Stake in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

US Bancorp DE reduced its stake in shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,323 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.05% of Franklin Electric worth $1,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FELE. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 359,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,840,000 after buying an additional 8,240 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 226.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Electric during the 1st quarter worth $698,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. 78.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ FELE opened at $82.13 on Thursday. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.27 and a 12 month high of $96.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $86.12 and a 200-day moving average of $80.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.08 and a beta of 1.03.

Franklin Electric ( NASDAQ:FELE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.23. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The company had revenue of $551.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $528.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 2nd. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.97%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jonathan M. Grandon sold 1,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.66, for a total transaction of $145,397.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,563,499.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jonathan M. Grandon sold 1,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.36, for a total transaction of $133,751.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,375,242.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan M. Grandon sold 1,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.66, for a total value of $145,397.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,563,499.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,706,449 in the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FELE shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Franklin Electric from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Franklin Electric to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.75.

About Franklin Electric

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

