US Bancorp DE Has $1.69 Million Stock Holdings in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,743 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,890 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $1,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 39.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 50,466 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,503,000 after acquiring an additional 14,306 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 115.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 239 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at about $1,876,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 713.3% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 12,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 3.3% in the first quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 12,508 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock opened at $83.27 on Thursday. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.25 and a 1 year high of $141.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $86.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

Simpson Manufacturing ( NYSE:SSD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The construction company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.40. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 28.07% and a net margin of 16.81%. The company had revenue of $553.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 12.98%.

A number of research firms recently commented on SSD. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Simpson Manufacturing from $123.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th.

In related news, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,047 shares in the company, valued at $2,004,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

