US Bancorp DE Has $2.05 Million Stock Position in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC)

US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 64,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in WesBanco were worth $2,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSBC. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in WesBanco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in WesBanco by 293.6% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in WesBanco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in WesBanco by 414.0% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WesBanco during the first quarter worth $94,000. 58.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get WesBanco alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WSBC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of WesBanco from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of WesBanco in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WesBanco in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of WesBanco in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

WesBanco Stock Up 2.8 %

WesBanco stock opened at $39.54 on Thursday. WesBanco, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.50 and a 1-year high of $39.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.01). WesBanco had a net margin of 31.53% and a return on equity of 7.63%. The business had revenue of $139.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.27 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that WesBanco, Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WesBanco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.03%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Joseph R. Robinson bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.30 per share, for a total transaction of $60,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,614.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About WesBanco

(Get Rating)

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for WesBanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WesBanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.