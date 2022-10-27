US Bancorp DE Sells 11,092 Shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

US Bancorp DE cut its holdings in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 65,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,092 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $1,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BBWI. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the first quarter worth $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 119.7% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 490.9% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 156.0% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 361.4% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. 96.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BBWI. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $66.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Wedbush cut shares of Bath & Body Works to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works to $48.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.05.

NYSE:BBWI opened at $33.49 on Thursday. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.75 and a 12-month high of $82.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.28.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 12.31% and a negative return on equity of 52.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is 21.22%.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

