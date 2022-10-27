US Bancorp DE Sells 275 Shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

US Bancorp DE lessened its holdings in shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,716 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Cabot were worth $1,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CBT. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cabot in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Cabot by 176.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 414 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Cabot during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cabot during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Cabot during the second quarter valued at approximately $172,000. 96.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cabot Trading Up 0.6 %

CBT stock opened at $72.01 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 29.27 and a beta of 1.38. Cabot Co. has a one year low of $50.96 and a one year high of $78.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cabot ( NYSE:CBT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Cabot had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 32.30%. The business’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Cabot Co. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cabot in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cabot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.25.

Cabot Company Profile

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers reinforcing carbons used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.

