Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Price Target Increased to $137.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $131.00 to $137.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on VLO. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $147.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Valero Energy from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Valero Energy from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Barclays increased their target price on Valero Energy from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Valero Energy from $148.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $137.38.

Valero Energy Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE:VLO opened at $126.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $49.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $114.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.26. Valero Energy has a 1 year low of $65.13 and a 1 year high of $146.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $7.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.43 by ($1.29). The firm had revenue of $44.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.16 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 34.65% and a net margin of 4.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Valero Energy will post 26.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.73%.

Institutional Trading of Valero Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,955,666 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,869,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499,939 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 2.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,341,245 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,118,388,000 after purchasing an additional 700,532 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 53.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,471,401 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,644,300,000 after purchasing an additional 5,384,997 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 20.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,642,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $776,055,000 after buying an additional 1,296,547 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 8.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,635,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $775,264,000 after buying an additional 587,056 shares during the period. 79.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

