Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLYPO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLYPO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,600 shares, an increase of 248.4% from the September 30th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Valley National Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VLYPO opened at $23.96 on Thursday. Valley National Bancorp has a 12 month low of $21.05 and a 12 month high of $26.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.40.

Valley National Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.3438 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.74%.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans.

