Visa (NYSE:V) Given New $245.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group from $235.00 to $245.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the credit-card processor’s stock.

V has been the subject of several other reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $291.00 to $282.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $278.00 to $262.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $249.62.

NYSE V opened at $203.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $384.38 billion, a PE ratio of 29.09, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.92. Visa has a 1 year low of $174.60 and a 1 year high of $235.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $193.07 and its 200 day moving average is $201.91.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 46.39% and a net margin of 51.99%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Visa will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 21.46%.

Visa announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, October 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit-card processor to reacquire up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total transaction of $1,908,990.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,277,301.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at $27,699,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in V. Cross Staff Investments Inc grew its position in shares of Visa by 0.7% during the first quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc now owns 6,801 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,508,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank boosted its holdings in Visa by 0.3% in the second quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 14,266 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,809,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Physicians Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Visa by 0.3% in the first quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 19,388 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,300,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Austin Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 1.4% in the second quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,522 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Copperleaf Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 0.6% in the second quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 7,968 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

