Visa (NYSE:V) Given New $284.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $282.00 to $284.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the credit-card processor’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on V. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Visa from $275.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Visa in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Visa from $292.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Visa from $278.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Visa from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $249.62.

Visa Trading Up 4.6 %

Shares of V opened at $203.33 on Wednesday. Visa has a 52-week low of $174.60 and a 52-week high of $235.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $193.07 and its 200-day moving average is $201.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $384.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.09, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.92.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.06 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 46.39% and a net margin of 51.99%. Equities analysts anticipate that Visa will post 8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, October 25th that permits the company to buyback $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit-card processor to repurchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Visa Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 21.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total transaction of $1,908,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,277,301.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,699,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Visa

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 7,648.7% in the second quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 79,502 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 78,476 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Visa in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new position in Visa in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. lifted its stake in Visa by 1,400.0% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 180 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Visa

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

See Also

