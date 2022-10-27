Vivakor, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVK) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Vivakor, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,500 shares, a growth of 1,372.2% from the September 30th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 157,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vivakor

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Vivakor stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vivakor, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVK – Get Rating) by 87.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,666 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned about 0.17% of Vivakor worth $55,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Vivakor Stock Performance

VIVK stock opened at $1.13 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.65. Vivakor has a 52-week low of $0.95 and a 52-week high of $11.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Vivakor Company Profile

Vivakor, Inc operates, acquires, and develops clean energy technologies and environmental solutions primarily focused on soil remediation in the United States and Kuwait. It specializes in the remediation of soil and the extraction of hydrocarbons, such as oil from properties contaminated by or laden with heavy crude oil and other hydrocarbon-based substances.

