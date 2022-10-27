VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) Shares Gap Down to $44.06

VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $44.06, but opened at $42.65. VSE shares last traded at $42.79, with a volume of 9 shares changing hands.

VSEC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of VSE from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet raised shares of VSE from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of VSE from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of VSE from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of VSE in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.87. The company has a market capitalization of $561.48 million, a PE ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.04.

VSE ( NASDAQ:VSEC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. VSE had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The company had revenue of $241.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.87 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that VSE Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of VSE by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 683,380 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,497,000 after acquiring an additional 16,003 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of VSE by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 609,262 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,081,000 after acquiring an additional 76,295 shares during the period. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VSE by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. now owns 243,551 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,225,000 after acquiring an additional 16,328 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of VSE by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 219,660 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,255,000 after acquiring an additional 39,597 shares during the period. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VSE by 71.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 206,668 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,767,000 after acquiring an additional 85,794 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal and Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services.

