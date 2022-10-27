VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) Shares Gap Down to $44.06

VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $44.06, but opened at $42.65. VSE shares last traded at $42.79, with a volume of 9 shares changing hands.
VSEC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of VSE from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet raised shares of VSE from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of VSE from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of VSE from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of VSE in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.80.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.87. The company has a market capitalization of $561.48 million, a PE ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.04.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of VSE by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 683,380 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,497,000 after acquiring an additional 16,003 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of VSE by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 609,262 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,081,000 after acquiring an additional 76,295 shares during the period. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VSE by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. now owns 243,551 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,225,000 after acquiring an additional 16,328 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of VSE by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 219,660 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,255,000 after acquiring an additional 39,597 shares during the period. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VSE by 71.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 206,668 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,767,000 after acquiring an additional 85,794 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.
VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal and Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services.
