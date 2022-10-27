W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Shares Gap Down to $72.57

W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $72.57, but opened at $69.54. W. R. Berkley shares last traded at $69.50, with a volume of 25,790 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WRB has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on W. R. Berkley in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus initiated coverage on W. R. Berkley in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on W. R. Berkley from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on W. R. Berkley from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.50.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

W. R. Berkley Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.59.

W. R. Berkley Announces Dividend

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 12.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.62%.

Insider Activity at W. R. Berkley

In other W. R. Berkley news, Director Mark Ellwood Brockbank acquired 1,434 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $61.85 per share, with a total value of $88,692.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 22.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On W. R. Berkley

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in W. R. Berkley during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in W. R. Berkley by 134.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in W. R. Berkley by 409.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 438 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in W. R. Berkley by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Cedar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in W. R. Berkley during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. 69.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About W. R. Berkley

(Get Rating)

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.