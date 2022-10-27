Wolverine Asset Management LLC Acquires 142,619 Shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD – Get Rating) by 330.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 185,717 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 142,619 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund were worth $1,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PHD. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 227.9% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 374,879 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,925,000 after acquiring an additional 260,537 shares during the last quarter. Matisse Capital bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $895,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 55.9% in the second quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 178,925 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 64,168 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 120.9% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 110,982 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 60,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 7.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 231,577 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after purchasing an additional 15,301 shares in the last quarter.

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Price Performance

Shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund stock opened at $8.55 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.21. Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.46 and a fifty-two week high of $12.21.

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Increases Dividend

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 18th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 17th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.53%. This is a positive change from Pioneer Floating Rate Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc is closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating-rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays U.S.

