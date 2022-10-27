Wolverine Asset Management LLC Acquires 15,362 Shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) by 39.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,505 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,362 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Owens & Minor worth $1,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 168.7% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Owens & Minor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in Owens & Minor by 62.2% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Owens & Minor by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Owens & Minor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. 95.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OMI stock opened at $17.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.55. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.10 and a fifty-two week high of $49.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.41.

Owens & Minor ( NYSE:OMI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.76. Owens & Minor had a return on equity of 26.66% and a net margin of 1.56%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on OMI. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Owens & Minor from $37.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Owens & Minor in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Bank of America lowered Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Owens & Minor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.80.

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

