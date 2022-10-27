Wolverine Asset Management LLC Acquires 15,461 Shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP – Get Rating) by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,784 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,461 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund were worth $1,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 299,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,873,000 after acquiring an additional 9,061 shares in the last quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 96,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after acquiring an additional 7,585 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,346,000. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 51,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 13,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 41,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 3,893 shares in the last quarter.

Get Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund alerts:

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of LDP opened at $18.77 on Thursday. Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.72 and a twelve month high of $27.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.36 and a 200-day moving average of $20.19.

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Announces Dividend

About Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.63%.

(Get Rating)

Cohen & Steers Ltd. Duration Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management investment company, which invests in the preferred and other securities issued by the U.S. and non-U.S. companies. Its objective is to provide high current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.