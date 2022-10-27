Wolverine Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 366.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $2,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Linde by 1.0% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 14,306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,113,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Ferguson Shapiro LLC acquired a new position in Linde in the second quarter valued at $927,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Linde by 44.9% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 173,302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,830,000 after acquiring an additional 53,732 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Linde by 4.8% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 13,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,753,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Linde by 31.0% during the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 2,701 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Linde Trading Up 2.3 %

NYSE LIN opened at $294.84 on Thursday. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $262.47 and a 12 month high of $352.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $146.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $282.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $296.40.

Linde Dividend Announcement

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.12. Linde had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The company had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LIN. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Linde in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $338.00 price target for the company. Societe Generale dropped their price target on shares of Linde from $400.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Linde from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Linde to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Linde presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $351.41.

Linde Profile

(Get Rating)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Articles

