Wolverine Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Fortune Rise Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FRLA)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortune Rise Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FRLA – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 213,332 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,430 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.66% of Fortune Rise Acquisition worth $2,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Rise Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $131,000. EHP Funds Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Rise Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $251,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Rise Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $393,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Rise Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $759,000. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Rise Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $1,285,000. 61.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortune Rise Acquisition Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of FRLA opened at $10.19 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.10. Fortune Rise Acquisition Co. has a twelve month low of $9.88 and a twelve month high of $10.64.

About Fortune Rise Acquisition

Fortune Rise Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Metuchen, New Jersey.

