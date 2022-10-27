Wolverine Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in 26 Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ADER)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in 26 Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ADER – Get Rating) by 342.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 186,294 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 144,153 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in 26 Capital Acquisition were worth $1,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BCK Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of 26 Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $308,000. EHP Funds Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 26 Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,557,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp lifted its stake in shares of 26 Capital Acquisition by 285.2% in the 1st quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 375,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,705,000 after purchasing an additional 277,644 shares during the period. Hartree Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of 26 Capital Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,905,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of 26 Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

Get 26 Capital Acquisition alerts:

26 Capital Acquisition Stock Performance

ADER opened at $10.00 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.88 and a 200-day moving average of $9.87. 26 Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.76 and a 52 week high of $10.01.

About 26 Capital Acquisition

26 Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 26 Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ADER – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for 26 Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 26 Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.