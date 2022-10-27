Wolverine Asset Management LLC Has $1.57 Million Stock Holdings in APx Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:APXI)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of APx Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:APXI – Get Rating) by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,020 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned about 3.64% of APx Acquisition Corp. I worth $1,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in APXI. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in APx Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,381,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in APx Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,994,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new stake in APx Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter valued at approximately $499,000. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in APx Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,991,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in APx Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter valued at approximately $684,000.

Shares of APx Acquisition Corp. I stock opened at $10.16 on Thursday. APx Acquisition Corp. I has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $10.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.04.

APx Acquisition Corp. I. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

