Wolverine Asset Management LLC Has $1.67 Million Stock Position in Mercato Partners Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MPRA)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Mercato Partners Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MPRA – Get Rating) by 45.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 167,606 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,328 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mercato Partners Acquisition were worth $1,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MPRA. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Mercato Partners Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,014,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Mercato Partners Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,986,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in Mercato Partners Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $256,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Mercato Partners Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,865,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Mercato Partners Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $980,000.

Get Mercato Partners Acquisition alerts:

Mercato Partners Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of Mercato Partners Acquisition stock opened at $10.07 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.04 and a 200-day moving average of $10.00. Mercato Partners Acquisition Co. has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $10.50.

Mercato Partners Acquisition Company Profile

Mercato Partners Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on identifying, acquiring, and operating a business in technology or branded consumer products sector.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mercato Partners Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MPRA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mercato Partners Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercato Partners Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.