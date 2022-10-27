Wolverine Asset Management LLC Has $1.92 Million Holdings in Integral Acquisition Co. 1 (NASDAQ:INTE)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Integral Acquisition Co. 1 (NASDAQ:INTE – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 193,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,181 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.35% of Integral Acquisition Co. 1 worth $1,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of INTE. Crescent Park Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Integral Acquisition Co. 1 during the first quarter valued at about $5,449,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Integral Acquisition Co. 1 by 65.0% during the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 649,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,422,000 after purchasing an additional 256,060 shares in the last quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Integral Acquisition Co. 1 during the first quarter valued at about $2,475,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Integral Acquisition Co. 1 during the first quarter valued at about $1,228,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Integral Acquisition Co. 1 during the first quarter valued at about $728,000. 59.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of INTE stock opened at $9.97 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.90. Integral Acquisition Co. 1 has a 12 month low of $9.71 and a 12 month high of $10.77.
Integral Acquisition Corporation 1 does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology-oriented company in Australia and/or New Zealand.
