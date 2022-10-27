Wolverine Asset Management LLC Has $2.04 Million Stock Holdings in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 93,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,000 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $2,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of First Horizon by 60.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in First Horizon by 3.1% in the first quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in First Horizon by 3.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in First Horizon by 20.8% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in First Horizon by 2.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Horizon in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Horizon has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.60.

Shares of NYSE FHN opened at $24.29 on Thursday. First Horizon Co. has a twelve month low of $15.00 and a twelve month high of $24.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.67. The company has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. First Horizon had a net margin of 26.45% and a return on equity of 12.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that First Horizon Co. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.54%.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

