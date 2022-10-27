Wolverine Asset Management LLC Has $2.18 Million Stock Holdings in Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL – Get Rating) by 522.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 153,181 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 128,553 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned about 0.61% of Tekla Life Sciences Investors worth $2,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HQL. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 13,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 2,975 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 85,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after buying an additional 16,554 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 63,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 12,292 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Tekla Life Sciences Investors during the first quarter worth about $269,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 20.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 79,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 13,324 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HQL opened at $14.50 on Thursday. Tekla Life Sciences Investors has a 52 week low of $13.03 and a 52 week high of $21.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 25th.

Tekla Life Sciences Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the life sciences sector, including the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, diagnostics, managed healthcare, medical equipment, hospitals, healthcare information technology and services, devices and supplies industries, and in agriculture and environmental management industries.

