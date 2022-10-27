Wolverine Asset Management LLC Invests $1.52 Million in Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,524,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Candriam S.C.A. purchased a new position in shares of Biohaven during the 2nd quarter worth $21,044,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Biohaven in the 2nd quarter valued at about $233,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Biohaven in the 2nd quarter valued at about $979,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Biohaven in the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Biohaven by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Biohaven Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BHVN opened at $13.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $975.09 million, a PE ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $105.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.73. Biohaven Ltd. has a 1 year low of $5.54 and a 1 year high of $15.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Biohaven ( NYSE:BHVN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported ($6.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.79) by ($3.42). The firm had revenue of $215.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.33 million. Analysts expect that Biohaven Ltd. will post -14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Biohaven from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $158.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Biohaven from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush lowered shares of Biohaven from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.81.

Insider Transactions at Biohaven

In related news, CEO Vlad Coric acquired 853,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $8,960,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,475,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,494,472. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Biohaven news, CFO Matthew Buten purchased 142,857 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $1,499,998.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,749,856.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Vlad Coric purchased 853,380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $8,960,490.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,475,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,494,472. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 1,234,237 shares of company stock valued at $18,186,009. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Biohaven Profile

Biohaven Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for patients with debilitating neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline products include BHV-7000, a potassium channel activator for the treatment of focal epilepsy; Troriluzole, a tripeptide prodrug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500, a low-trapping glutamate N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist for neuropathic pain; and Verdiperstat, an irreversible myeloperoxidase enzyme inhibitor for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases.

