Wolverine Asset Management LLC Invests $1.85 Million in Signal Hill Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SGHL)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Signal Hill Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SGHL – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 186,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,850,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned about 1.49% of Signal Hill Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Deltec Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Signal Hill Acquisition by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Signal Hill Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,976,000. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Signal Hill Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $891,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Signal Hill Acquisition alerts:

Signal Hill Acquisition Stock Performance

Signal Hill Acquisition stock opened at $10.00 on Thursday. Signal Hill Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.75 and a fifty-two week high of $11.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.96.

Signal Hill Acquisition Profile

Signal Hill Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focusses its search on direct-to-consumer media, technology, or emerging digital enterprise focused businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Signal Hill Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signal Hill Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.