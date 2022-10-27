Wolverine Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) by 30.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 130,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 58,002 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $1,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 1,635.1% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

Medical Properties Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MPW opened at $10.85 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.65. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.90 and a 12 month high of $24.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.86.

Medical Properties Trust Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.69%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.00%.

MPW has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medical Properties Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.91.

About Medical Properties Trust

(Get Rating)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.