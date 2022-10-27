Wolverine Asset Management LLC Makes New $1.79 Million Investment in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 47,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,787,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRC. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 255.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. 96.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.80.

Spirit Realty Capital Stock Performance

SRC opened at $37.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.84. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.31 and a 1-year high of $50.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.25.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.25). Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 33.97%. The business had revenue of $173.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.40 million. Analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spirit Realty Capital Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.663 dividend. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.12%. This is a positive change from Spirit Realty Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 157.74%.

About Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

