Wolverine Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Keyarch Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KYCH)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Keyarch Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KYCH – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 191,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,885,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned 5.29% of Keyarch Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Tuttle Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keyarch Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Keyarch Acquisition by 1,239.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 16,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keyarch Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,132,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Keyarch Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,925,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Keyarch Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,048,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.42% of the company’s stock.

Keyarch Acquisition Stock Performance

KYCH opened at $9.95 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.93 and a 200-day moving average of $9.84. Keyarch Acquisition Co. has a 52 week low of $9.64 and a 52 week high of $10.45.

About Keyarch Acquisition

Keyarch Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on disruptive technology and innovative services companies worldwide.

