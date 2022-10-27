Wolverine Asset Management LLC Purchases 17,066 Shares of Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:PSAG)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:PSAG – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 159,598 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,066 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II were worth $1,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at $16,407,000. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at $2,199,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at $3,668,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,466,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,347,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II by 5,800.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 590,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,770,000 after purchasing an additional 580,000 shares during the period. 80.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II Price Performance

PSAG stock opened at $9.91 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.83 and its 200-day moving average is $9.81. Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $9.93.

Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile

Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:PSAG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.