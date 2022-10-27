Wolverine Asset Management LLC Purchases New Position in Waldencast plc (NASDAQ:WALD)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Waldencast plc (NASDAQ:WALD – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 183,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,812,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned about 1.79% of Waldencast at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WALD. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Waldencast in the first quarter valued at $279,000. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda increased its stake in Waldencast by 3.4% in the first quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 1,365,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,528,000 after purchasing an additional 45,191 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp increased its stake in Waldencast by 610.6% in the first quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 248,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after purchasing an additional 213,707 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Waldencast in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Waldencast by 295.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares during the period.

Get Waldencast alerts:

Waldencast Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of Waldencast stock opened at $8.91 on Thursday. Waldencast plc has a 52-week low of $6.56 and a 52-week high of $12.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Waldencast

A number of research firms have commented on WALD. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Waldencast in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Waldencast in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Waldencast in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group started coverage on shares of Waldencast in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

(Get Rating)

Waldencast plc, a skincare company, develops, markets, and sells skin health products worldwide. The company offers approximately 200 cosmetic, over-the-counter, and prescription products under the Obagi Medical, Obagi Clinical, and Obagi Professional brands; and a Skintrinsiq device for use in facial treatments that is used by physicians' offices, spas, and aestheticians.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WALD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waldencast plc (NASDAQ:WALD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Waldencast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waldencast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.