Wolverine Asset Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 69,297 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,478,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNP. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $5,700,000. Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $2,609,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 698,324 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $14,902,000 after acquiring an additional 59,769 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 236.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 42,668 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 29,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resolute Financial LLC acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $355,000.
Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of RNP stock opened at $20.91 on Thursday. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.80 and a 1-year high of $29.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.60.
Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Increases Dividend
Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Profile
Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund (RNP)
- 3 Roughed-Up Dividend Aristocrats with Good Long-Term Prospects
- Strong Fundamentals Make Bristol Myers Squibb Stock a Real Value
- Sell-Siders See Value in Highly Valued Chipotle Stock
- Will Livestream Auctions be the Gamechanger for eBay?
- General Electric May be a Buy in the Right Portfolio
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.